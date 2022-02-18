Andhra Pradesh: Four dead in a ghastly road accident in Chandragiri of Chittoor

The massive road accident took place at Aitepalli in Chandragiri mandal of Chittoor district on Friday where four people were killed in the crash. Going into the details, Swati from Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam came to Tirumala for tonsure of her younger daughter. As their Darshan is scheduled on Saturday, they were going to visit the Golden Temple in Vellore, Tamil Nadu on Friday.



Meanwhile, their car derailed and collided head-on with a lorry at Aitepalli. Swati, her daughter, her younger brother Prem Kumar and another man were killed on the spot in the incident. The driver of the car, Khader Basha shifted to Tirupati RUIA hospital as his condition was critical.

Tirupati West Division DSP, CI reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for autopsy.