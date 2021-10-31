  • Menu
Andhra Pradesh: Four dead, one child injured as a car collides lorry in Anantapur

Highlights

A car collided with a lorry at Jolapuram in Battalapalli mandal of Anantapur district. Four people traveling in the car died on the spot in the accident. A four-year-old child escaped death.

A tragic incident took place in Anantapur district, where a car lost control when the tire exploded and collided with the lorry leaving four people dead on the spot in the accident. A four-year-old child survived with injuries

Going into the details, a car collided with a lorry at Jolapuram in Battalapalli mandal of Anantapur district. Four people traveling in the car died on the spot in the accident
. A four-year-old child escaped death and was shifted to Anantapur Government Hospital.
All the dead were identified as Tanakallu residents, which includes two women and two men. The incident has caused severe trauma over the families of the deceased. Police initially determined that the car lost control and collided with the truck as soon as the tire exploded.

