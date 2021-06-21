Andhra Pradesh: Four MLCs elected under governor quota took oath today in the assembly

Four YSRCP candidates Leyla Appireddy, Thota Trimurtuly, Moshen Raju, and Ramesh Yadav, who were nominated as MLCs under the Governor's quota, were sworn in on Monday. The event was held Monday morning in the Assembly. Protem Chairman Balasubramanian administered the oath with the new MLCs.



Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Ministers Shri Ranganath Raju, Anil Kumar Yadav, Taneti Vanitha, MLAs and MLCs were present on the occasion. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has recently approved the names of four MLC candidates nominated by the state government under the governor's quota.



Going the four MLC candidates, Leyla Appireddy from Ankireddypalayam, Guntur district came into politics from an ordinary farmer family. Reached out to the people as a student, youth, and labour leader. He joined the YSRCP and took part in several public movements in the footsteps of YS Jagan. Acting Secretary-General of the Party and Supervisor of the Party Headquarters. Moshen Raju from West Godavari district resigned from the post of district president of the Congress party shortly after the announcement of the YS Jagan party. He was also actively involved in public movements along with YS Jagan during the TDP government crackdown.



Thota Trimurtulu of Venkatayapalem near Draksharamam in East Godavari district is the party coordinator for the Mandapeta Assembly constituency. He was given the position of MLC to give due prominence to the farmers. Rajagolla Ramesh Yadav of Kadapa district Proddatur is a highly educated man. He has good relations with foreign educational institutions.