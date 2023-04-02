Andhra Pradesh: Goods train derails at Kalluru Railway station in Anantapur

A goods train derailed in the early morning on Sunday near Kalluru railway station in Anantapur district. As part of the accident occurred, three empty goods wagons derailed.



Upon learning the information, the railway officials immediately reached the incident site and took up the rescue work of the railway track.



The railway authorities have taken measures to prevent any disruption to the trains plying on this route. The railway authorities have taken up an inquiry into the derailment of the goods wagons.





