Andhra Pradesh Government cancels self-exams in autonomous colleges

Amaravati: As part of efforts to effect drastic changes in education system, the state government has decided to cancel self-examination system in autonomous colleges. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on education system and Jagananna Vidya Deevena here on Thursday.

He said every student should come out of college with sufficient knowledge to face global competition.

As part of the decision to improve education standards, the government cancelled the self examination system in autonomous colleges and entrusted the responsibility of conducting exams to JNTU. The JNTU will prepare examination papers and conduct valuation for both autonomous and non-autonomous colleges. The measures were taken to prevent irregularities in examination system.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to study the education patterns in development countries. He specially mentioned the need to establishing a degree college in Visakhapatnam with preferred subjects in Arts.

Reviewing Jaganna Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena, the Chief Minister said fee reimbursement as part of Vidya Deevena will be made on April 9 and Vasati Deevena on April 27 benefiting 10 lakh students.

The officials said there was a significant rise in admissions in degree colleges which reached 50,000. The admissions in degree colleges have increased to 2.70 lakh this year compared with 2.2 lakh last year.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare a calendar for filling vacant posts. He directed authorities to release funds for improving infrastructure at IIITs at Ongole and Srikakulam.

Minister for education A Suresh, special chief secretary higher education Satish Chandra, AP State Council for Higher Education chairman K Hemachandra Reddy were present.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare a calendar by Ugadi to fill vacant posts, including 6,000 in police department, this year.