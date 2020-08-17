Andhra Pradesh government committed to development of Palnadu region, says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has virtually laid the foundation stone for the JNTU building complex at Narasaraopet in Guntur district.



Speaking on the occasion here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that it was his dream of development of Palnadu region coming true with the laying of foundation stone for the JNTU permanent building complex and hoped that it would benefit all the students.

"The JNTU was started in 2016 and the first batch students are now in final year while the foundation stone is being laid now, but the previous government had never thought of taking up the project all these years. Development of the backward region is our priority. We have sanctioned Rs 80 crore now and will release Rs 40 crore next year", he said.

He said orders to fill up 1100 vacancies, including in JNTU, Narasaraopet, were issued and all the infrastructure works would be completed on a war-footing including the labs. The JNTU complex comprises administrative, academic and hostel blocks.

Narasaraopet MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy said that the previous government had bided its time without taking up any work and funds were released only now and said that people will be thankful to the Chief Minister for the progress.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy, Audimulapu Suresh and concerned officials were present on the occasion.

Later, addressing the media in Vijayawada, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that the State government had sanctioned Rs 79 crore for constructing five blocks for the JNTU at Narasaraopet which had remained without any development for the last five years.

The Minister said that the State government had taken unprecedented decisions to improve the education sector giving it utmost importance.

Recalling the flagship programme of Naadu-Nedu, he said that the government would spend Rs 12,000 crore in the next three years to totally change the makeover of 45,000 schools in the State.

Referring to the implementation of the schemes like Jagananna Deevena, Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, the Minister said that for fee reimbursement scheme alone the government has released Rs 4,500 crore including the arrears unpaid by the previous government.

Suresh announced that the government has decided to introduce pre-primary schooling in the State and as part of it, Anganwadi centres were linked to the primary schools to provide nutritious food for the children from 3 years onwards. He said that the education department was instructed to prepare the necessary curriculum for it in 15 days. Each Anganwadi centre would be developed with Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 50 crore was earmarked for it.