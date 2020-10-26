Andhra Pradesh Government committed to provide quality education to all

Kadapa: Asserting that the government committed to promotion of quality education, Education and district in-charge Minister A Suresh has said that the YSRC government was spending Rs 30,000 crore a year on education by allocating 16 to 18 per cent in the budget.

Distributing tricycles, wheel chairs, CP wheel chairs and hearing kits to 659 disabled persons costing Rs 38.76 lakh along with Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, MP Avinash Reddy here on Monday, the minister said that the government was implementing several programmes welfare schemes benefiting several sections for the last 16 months in the state.

He said that the Chief Minister was very particular over providing quality education to poor and downtrodden communities. "Parents and children are very happy with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as they wished him to continue in the post forever," he claimed.

Responding to the government move to reopen schools from November 2, he said that parents need not worry over sending their wards to schools as government has taken all precautionary measures like keeping doctor and 108 ambulance facility ready at school cluster, nearby PHC centre in the interest of children.

While stressing the need of unlocking merit in the disabled persons, the minister said that government was implementing several schemes benefiting physically handicapped children. To encourage the disabled persons, he said the chief minister had issued orders for establishment of Bhavitha Centre in every mandal headquarters headed by SSA.

Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, Government Whip K Srinivasulu, MLC's Jakiakhanam, K Narasimha Reddy, Collector Ch Harikiran, Joint Collector's Saikanth Varma and Dharma Chandra Reddy were present.