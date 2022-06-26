Andhra Pradesh Government dithers on release of funds for Kotipalli-Narasapur railway track works

Amalapuram(Konaseema District): The works of Kotipalli-Narsapur railway line (Konaseema railway line) are going on at a snail's pace since the State government has not given its share of funds to the railways. The project works are now in a virtual stalemate due to the decision of the SC railway not to continue with the project till a final decision is taken by the Railway Board. This decision was taken as the State government has not released its share except the initial Rs 2.68 crore.

The railway authorities have also taken a decision that there would be no new works except the wells of the bridges which are in progress. It is learnt that all the 45 piers and two abutments of Gowthami railway bridge have been completed in July 2021. And the construction of Vasista and Vainateya railway bridges are in different stages of progress.

A few days ago, BJP Rajya Sabha Member GVL Narasimha Rao demanded that the State government must immediately release 25 per cent of the grant pledged by it for the completion of Kotipalli - Narsapur railway line in Godavari region. Construction and execution of Rs 2,120 crore project on Godavari was delayed due to funds crunch. He commented that Kotipalli-Narsapur railway line work was delayed due to lack of financial support from the State government. Narasimha Rao said that the State government is not able to spend even a single rupee on the railway project. He suggested the Union government and the railway authorities to lend the amount, which should be borne by the State government, as a loan on the condition of repaying the debt over 30 years.

Konaseema Railway Sadhana Samithi (KRSS) convener Dr ER Subrahmanyam urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release funds for Kotipalli-Narasapur railway line project for early completion of the entire project for the development of Konaseema. He said railway authorities have stated that there would be no new works except the wells of bridges, which are in progress. He said the process of the tenders for earth, track and slab works would be stopped.

Informing that the Central government has earmarked a total of Rs. 1,760 crore in the union budgets over the past five years, he said

that Rs 1,128 crore was released on June 17.

Subrahmanyam requested Ministers Pinipe Viswaroop and Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna and MP Chinta Anuradha to take up the issue with the CM regarding release of funds for the project.

Subrahmanyam said land acquisition for the railway line is still incomplete and is one of the hurdles for the progress of the project. Total land required is 911 acres, he added.

The KRSS convener said the railway line is essential for the development of Konaseema region, which is also linked to ports like Kakinada, Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam. The ONGC, GAIL and Reliance industries will also find the line useful for transportation of oil and gas. He said that it will become a major commercial railway route as aqua, paddy, coconut, fish, vegetables, sand and other things will be transported through the line. It may be possible to divert the goods train traffic through this line for speedy shipment to the destinations.

He said that the railway line will also become a potential tourism booster as trains will move through the coconut groves, banana orchards, meandering canals, and lush green paddy fields. He said that it will also boost tourism in Konaseema and provide employment opportunities for youth. He said land acquisition should be completed up to Narasapuram. The railway line may be extended from Narasapur to Bapatla via Machilipatnam, Repalle and Nizampatnam to bypass Vijayawada which is very often choked due to heavy traffic.

When The Hans India tried to contact Amalapuram MP Chinta Anuradha, she did not respond.