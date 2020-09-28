Andhra Pradesh Government encouraging Dalits in different fields: Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao paid homage to the statue of famous poet Gurram Jashuva on Monday at Ramakrishna Beach.



Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said after the YSRCP came into power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned a 'Kala Kshetram' in the name of Jashuva and allotted Rs 3 crore. Gurram Jashuva art gallery will be built to be known to the future generations. He recalled his efforts for social activism, his books for the tribals and Dalits.

His literature was understandable to the common man and that's the reason Jashuva would live as long as the Telugu States exist. Speaking about Dalits, he said the State government was encouraging Dalits in many fields.

Later, the Minister launched the 'YSR Free Agriculture Power' scheme poster at the Collectorate. District Collector V Vinay Chand, CMD, APEPDCL S Nagalakshmi, Anakapalle MP B Satyavati and MLA B Mutyala Naidu took part in the programme.

At the Collector's office, Muttamsetti launched 'YSR Jala Kala' – free borewells through the 'Navaratnalu scheme'. The Minister said it would benefit small and marginal farmers at large as the scheme aims at utilising the available groundwater resources for improving the livelihoods of the farmers.

In the later part of the day, the Minister paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, marking his birth anniversary.