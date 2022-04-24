Andhra Pradesh Government ignoring me, alleges Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Vizianagaram: Hereditary chairman of Ramateertham Seetarama Swamy temple and senior TDP leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju criticised the state government for ignoring him and expressed ire over the officials for not recognising him as the chairman of the temple. The renovated Kodanda Rama Swamy temple will be inaugurated on April 25. The government is making all necessary arrangements for the event. Speaking to media in Vizianaharam on Saturday, Ashok expressed his agony on various issues. He said the government did not accept his donation for the temple.

"The entire event has to be organised under the purview of the chairman. The officials may register cases on me under various sections if I visit the temple on that day. I hope that the new minister Vellampalli Srinivas may work as per norms of endowment department. I will visit the temple whenever I want, warns Ashok. I am spending my time around the courts. Even spending money to pay the fee for the lawyers to come out of the false cases booked by the government on me," Ashok added.