Andhra Pradesh Government pays Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of murdered boy

Bapatla: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh and Rajya Sabha Member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao consoled the family members of the murdered boy Amarnath at his residence at Uppalavaripalem on Sunday.

They handed over ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and house site patta to the family members of the deceased.

Mopidevi Venkata Ramana gave Rs 1 lakh cash personally to the family members.

They said following the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, they gave ex-gratia and assured a government job to one of the family members and house also. They assured support and cooperation on behalf of the government. They condemned the incident in which the boy was burnt alive and assured that the government will take stern action against the accused in the Amarnath murder case.

It may be mentioned here that when MLA Anagani Satya Prasad and BC leaders protested in Cherakupalli on Saturday, Repalle RDO Pardha Saradhi assured that the government will payRs 10 lakh ex-gratia, a house and a government job to the family members of the deceased.