Andhra Pradesh government plans reopening of schools on Teachers' Day

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government is bracing up to reopen schools on September 5 which happens to be the Teachers' Day.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review meeting on Tuesday, asked officials to complete the first phase of Mana Badi Nadu Nedu. According to Education Minister A Suresh, all measures are being taken to ensure that the students wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocols. Books, school uniforms and bags would be provided to them. Books have already reached all schools and would be provided to the students soon, he said.

The minister said that Jagan had directed the department to complete first phase works of Mana Badi Nadu Nedu by September 5 and take up the second phase works immediately. Under this project, 15,000 schools are being revamped with all the amenities and ambiance. The Chief Minister also said that there should be no compromise in the quality of the works.

The Chief Minster said that the works should progress on time and the wall paintings should be good on the eye and every classroom should have colourful furniture and the paintings should be lively.

The feedback was good from parents, the officials said adding that the admissions rate would be more than what we have estimated for the upcoming academic year.

The Chief Minister said that hygiene should be maintained in the kitchen which is the tenth item mentioned under the Mana Badi. He has examined the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kit to be given to students on the reopening day (September 5). He has personally checked the bags, books, notebooks, shoes, socks, uniform cloth and said that there should not be any compromise on quality.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to provide clean drinking water to children in schools and for that purpose mineral water plants should be started and maintenance is equally important, he told the officials and asked them to complete the process on time.

A school built, way back in 1938 in Kankipadu panchayati of Krishna district, which was in a dilapidated condition and even recommended by Parents' Committee for dismantling it, was taken up under Mana Badi and now wears a new look which has won all-round appreciation, the officials said and displayed its Then and Now (Nadu Nedu) pictures along with Ramachandrapuram Mandal Parishad school, at Ontimitta mandal, YSR Kadapa district and Gidijala Judge High School pictures to show the marked difference after the revamp.