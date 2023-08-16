Andhra Pradesh Government proposes pumped storage projects in 29 locations

Vijayawada: Special chief secretary, energy, K Vijayanand said that the Andhra Pradesh being in the forefront in the country is identifying potential sites for promotion of pumped storage hydro power projects and prepared Techno-Commercial Feasibility Reports (TCFR) for 29 probable locations with an aggregate potential of 33,240 megawatt. He said out of which the state government has allotted 15 pumped storage projects so far with total aggregate capacity of 16,180 mw that would contribute towards enhancing power generation capacities in the state for ensuring 24x7 quality and reliable power supply even in future.



Addressing a gathering on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebrations at Vidyut Soudha here on Tuesday, the special chief secretary said that the state government is giving priority for promotion of renewable energy projects and has been rolling out multiple initiatives, programmes, policies and incentives to accelerate the development of the renewable energy sector.

He said that the pumped hydro storage power projects (PSPs) offer highest promise due to their flexible operation to balance the variable renewable generation in a short span of time. Considering the huge capital investments required to establish PSP projects, the government has notified Andhra Pradesh Pumped Storage Power Promotion Policy 2022 to attract private investments.

Apart from this, the state government has introduced the Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Policy in June this year. It is estimated that there is a green hydrogen demand of 0.34 million tonnes for fertiliser industries and 0.13 million tonnes for oil refinery sector in our state.

This policy will help to utilise the abundant renewable energy resources in the state for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia. The state government has provided financial support to strengthen discoms by providing Rs. 41,820 crore as subsidy in the last four years.

APGenco MD and APTransco JMD K V N Chakradhar Babu, JMD vigilance, APTransco B Malla Reddy and chief of vigilance and security officer T Panasa Reddy, other officials and staff attended the Independence Day celebrations at Vidyut Soudha.