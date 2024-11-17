Andhra Pradesh Government Simplifies Paddy Procurement with WhatsApp Services

To ease the paddy procurement process for farmers, Andhra Pradesh's Minister of Civil Supplies, Food & Consumer Affairs, Sri Nadendla Manohar, announced that farmers can now use WhatsApp to sell their paddy without any hassle. The new initiative, aimed at saving farmers' time and reducing delays, introduces a convenient, tech-driven solution to streamline the paddy sale process.

Sri Nadendla Manohar revealed that the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a dedicated WhatsApp service for farmers at the number 73373-59375. By simply sending a "Hi" message to this number, farmers will be guided step-by-step through the procurement process via Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered voice instructions.

The process begins with the farmer registering their Aadhaar number, followed by the verification of their name. Next, they will select the paddy procurement centre where they wish to sell their produce. Farmers will then be given three options for choosing a suitable date and time for the sale. Additionally, the system allows farmers to specify the type of paddy they are selling and the quantity in bags.

Once all the details are filled in, the system will send a confirmation message with a scheduled slot and a unique coupon code. Farmers can then take the coupon code to their selected procurement centre at the designated time and easily sell their paddy without waiting in long queues or facing unnecessary delays.

"This new system is designed to simplify the entire procurement process and eliminate the need for farmers to wait for hours at the procurement centres," said Sri Nadendla Manohar. He said that the government is committed to using technology to create a more efficient and farmer-friendly system.

The move is part of the state's broader initiative to improve the ease of doing business and "Ease of Doing Farmer Service" using modern technology. The government aims to address the challenges faced by farmers in selling their produce, making the entire process more efficient and accessible.

"This is a farmer-friendly government that understands the issues faced by farmers. By using technology, we have simplified the paddy procurement process, which will greatly benefit our farmers," said the Minister.

With this new system, Andhra Pradesh has taken a significant step in transforming the way farmers sell their produce, making the process faster, easier, and more convenient.