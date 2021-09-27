Andhra Pradesh Government striving for industrial development: Minister Kurasala Kannababu

Kakinada: Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the State government has taken steps to develop Andhra Pradesh industrially and encourage small and large-scale industries to be set up in the State.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav celebrations, the district administration conducted the Vanijya Utsav at Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy Kalyanamandapam here on Sunday. Ministers Kannababu, Chelluboina Venu Gopal, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, MLAs Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, Jakkampudi Raja, district collector Chevuri Hari Kiran participated. District Industries Centre (DIC)) has set up an Industrial Products Exhibition as part of the District Level Trade Festival-2021, Exporters' Summit.

Minister Kannababu said that during the last two years, 65 mega industries and about 14,000 to 16,000 MSMEs have started operations in the State. He said that East Godavari district is fast growing industrially in the food processing as well as in the manufacturing sector. The government has recently permitted APEDA to export rice from the deep seaport operated by the Kakinada Sea Ports Limited (KSPL) in addition to Kakinada Anchorage Port due to which the State improved ranking in export from the 9th position to 4th position in 2020-21.

Minister Srinivasa Venugopal Krishna said that the State government is implementing various programmes to promote industry and entrepreneurs.

MP Vanga Geeta said the State government had given special incentives to give a new impetus to the production activities, to financially motivate the MSMEs who were struggling with operations under the Covid-19.

Collector Chevuri Harikiran told the industrial producers who set up the stalls as part of the trade festival that they are looking forward to further growth by taking advantage of the subsidies and incentives provided by the State government for the development of the industry.