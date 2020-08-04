Andhra Pradesh government taking all steps to curb Coronavirus effectively: Minister Alla Nani

Anantapur: Medical and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Sreenivas (Nani) has claimed that the state government is taking every step to contain Covid-19 with transparency.



Reviewing with officials concerned and people's representatives at the ZP premises here on Monday, Alla Nani reviewed treatment of positive cases at covid care centres and on facilities in the covid hospitals.

The state government, he said was taking all effective measures to contain the virus with utmost transparency. The state records the highest number of tests every day than any other state in the country, Nani said and added that the government does not believe that the increasing number of cases would bring any disrepute to the government. We do not want to hide anything but take steps to contain it with all transparency and determination, he added. He revealed that every day 6,000 persons are being tested and about 600 persons are proving to be positive patients. People irresponsibly coming out homes are adding to cases inflation.

The Health Minister said that the government was strengthening the 18 covid care centres and 16 covid hospitals. Nani said that the super specialty hospital which started during the previous government is nearing completion. To hasten the construction, the chief minister had released Rs 25 crore for its completion.

He appealed to the people to wear face mask and hand gloves and behave responsibly to contain the virus.

Finance Minister Bugganna, Roads and Buildings Minister Sanker Narayana and MLA Anantha Reddy, MP's Rangaiah and Madhav were present. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu presided.