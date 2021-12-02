Andhra Pradesh Government to allot 70 acres to women entrepreneurs

Vizianagaram: With an aim to empower to women entrepreneurs and promote them as investors, the State government has decided to allot 70 acres of land with all amenities. The land will be divided into plots and handed over to women entrepreneurs to establish small scale and cottage industries.

Reviewing with the Industries department and APIndustrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (APIIC) officials here on Wednesday, District Collector A Surya Kumari directed the officials to complete the land acquisition process and make ready the land at Arthannapalem village of Kothavalasa mandal and directed them to submit a detailed report to the government as early as possible.

The collector said that based on the proposals from the interested investors, the plots will be allotted to the entrepreneurs.

Members of Chamber of commerce urged the collector to fix prices for plots and appealed her to allot it as early as possible so that they can start their works.

Small scale units like knitting centres, food processing units, granite polishing units, plastic products production unit were expected to be established in the venture. Joint Collector JVenkat Rao, Industries jointdirector BSreedhar and APIICzonal manager KPapaRao, woman entrepreneurs and others participated in the programme.