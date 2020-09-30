Andhra govt. to announce MSP to farmers for all crops on October 1

Andhra Pradesh government is all set to announce Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops in the state on October 1. In this backdrop, CM Jagan directed the Department of Agriculture to display the price chart at all Rythu Bharosa Kendras after the prices were announced. "We are taking steps to ensure that farmers get more than the minimum support price. If the minimum support price is not available, markets should interfere immediately and take steps," CM Jagan said. In an online Spandana review meeting on Tuesday, CM Jagan, while addressing district collectors, urged the authorities to be ready on the issue of procuring paddy grain from farmers during the kharif season and directed them to ensure that Rythu Bharosa Kendras to play a key role on this.

CM Jagan asked the authorities to furnish the details of the crops in the e-cropping system, and informed that the missing names of farmers be included. He also asked the agricultural village secretariats to focus on this and ordered to procure the paddy grains. It has been decided to set up Multi Purpose Facilities Centers (MPFCs) near all Rythu Bharosa Kendras to alleviate farmers' doubts about this marketing facility and district collectors were directed to make the land required for MPFCs available for the next two weeks and said Rs 6,300 crore would be spent on MPFCs next year.

Speaking about Agricultural Advisory Committees, YS Jagan said that the authorities should ensure that the committees are set up in Rythu Bharosa Kendras at the state level, village level. He lauded AACs for their effective works as a result of which Prakasam and Kurnool districts have be provided cotton seeds for 5.75 lakh hectares of land. On the other hand, CM Jagan, who is contemplating to set up another 25 Rythu Bharosa Kendras in every assembly constituency with Rs 10 crore assured that more Rs 5 crore will also be spent if necessary.