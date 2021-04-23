Andhra Pradesh Government to appoint 113 tech staff to ramp up Covid tests

Amaravati: With the increasing rush at Covid testing centres, minister for health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas issued orders to fill 113 technical staff posts at government medical colleges to increase the number of RT-PCR tests.

The move follows the decision by ministers' committee earlier to arrange Covid testing facility in 12 government and two private medical colleges in the state. This is aimed at minimising the time to declare test results. The technical staff will be appointed on six months contract basis.

The minister said during first wave of Covid in March last year, the government appointed 92 technical staff. He said 533 technical staff were appointed in all medical colleges so far and 113 technical staff will be appointed at present to meet the increasing demand. Currently, 40,000 RT-PCR tests are being conducted per day and the number will be increased to 60,000 per day.

The minister said the RTPCR tests will be conducted in all government medical colleges and Asram Medical College, Eluru, and Maharaja Medical College, Vizianagaram.