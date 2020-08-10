Andhra Pradesh government will be dismissed if CBI probes on YSRCP attrocities: TDP MLC Deepak Reddy

Andhra Pradesh: TDP MLC Deepak Reddy said that the attitude of Jagan Mohan Reddy government over the AP SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's issue is objectionable. He recalled the High Court's comments, which stated that the Chief Minister is different and the SEC is different and asserted that YSRCP is incensed that the government is spreading false stories about Nimmagadda. He suggested that no matter how much pressure was put on Nimmagadda, he should not be intimidated. "Nimmagadda, who will retire in a few months should held local body elections with honesty, impartiality and fearlessness," Deepak said.

He demanded that the CBI probe into the irregularities and anarchy in view of the local body elections. "If the same happens, the Jagan government will be sacked," he said. Depak said that the government is looking to win the local elections no matter what and accused of removing votes, threatening opposition candidates, obstructing nominees, rejecting nominations on false pretenses, tempting them, assaulting them and filing illegal cases.

On the other hand, Deepak Reddy said that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's name will remain in history if he exposes government irregularities and injustices. He said everyone has a responsibility to maintain systems beyond the parties.

Deepak Reddy asked the ministers, MPs and MLAs to respond on the remarks made on Nimmagadda. "If Nimmagadda writes a letter to Delhi asking for his protection, MP Vijayasai Reddy said that the letter was wrong," TDP MLC slammed govt. He said he was incensed that the officers who were supposed to act as protectors were acting against the people.