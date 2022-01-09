Andhra Pradesh Government will develop Kondaveedu fort, assures Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Guntur: Minister for Forests Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the government will develop historical Kondaveedu Fort to attract more tourists. He along with MLA Vidadala Rajini, district collector Vivek Yadav on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the development of the fort at a cost of Rs 13.35 crore at Kondaveedu. Vivek Yadav and Vidadala Rajini explained about the development works to be taken up at the fort.

Speaking on this occasion, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that following the request of Chilakaluripet MLA Rajini, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the funds for the development of the fort. He said that once the fort is developed it would attract more number of tourists.

MLA Rajini said the government will develop internal roads and construct tanks on the hillock at the fort.

Guntur district forest conservator Y Srinivasa Reddy, forest officer Ramachandra Rao and Narasaraopet RDO Seshi Reddy were present.