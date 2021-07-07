Andhra Pradesh government's treasury seems to be empty: APCC President Sailajanath

Vijayawada: Expressing doubt over the Andhra Pradesh government treasury, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday said that the government could not pay salaries to the staff and pensions to the pensioners on the first of every month for the last few months.



APCC president Dr S Sailajanath said in a statement here that the employees and the pensioners used to get salaries on the first of every month earlier. After YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the chief minister, they could not do so.

Non-payment of salaries and pensions in time is causing immense concern among employees and pensioners. The employees could not pay equated monthly instalments (EMIs) to the banks which are compelling them to pay penalties. The employees are forced to borrow at a high rate of interest to pay the EMIs.

The PCC chief said that the government is least concerned over the plight of the pensioners without humanity. However, the people's representatives are regularly getting salaries without any delay, he said.