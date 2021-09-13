Andhra Pradesh: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan directs varsities to hold convocations regularly

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, while expressing concern over non-holding of convocations by some of the State universities on regular basis, has said that non-holding of convocations on regular basis will jeopardise the careers of the students.

He said initially he noticed that prior to Covid pandemic, convocations were being held once in 3-4 years and he made it clear to the Vice-Chancellors during Vice-Chancellors' conferences held at Raj Bhavan that the convocations should be held on regular basis and degrees awarded to the students in a timely manner to protect their future.

The Governor has also brought this to the notice of Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education, to ensure its implementation.

After the Covid situation, even though some of the State universities have held their convocations recently, there are many universities that are still to hold the same.

The Governor instructed the Vice-Chancellors of the State universities to hold annual convocations of their universities regularly as per schedule so that the careers of the students are not affected. The Governor also directed the Vice-Chancellors that the Covid protocols should be compulsorily followed while holding the convocations due to Covid situation.

The Governor also said that the convocations should be held in virtual mode to the extent possible if the Covid situation does not permit physical convocations.