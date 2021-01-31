Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan launches pulse polio programme

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan launched the Pulse Polio Immunisation programme by administering polio drops to children aged below five years at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said pulse polio immunisation campaign has been launched with an aim to eliminate poliomyelitis (polio) in the country by vaccinating all children under the age of five years against the polio virus and to fight against the virus through a large-scale, pulse vaccination programme and monitoring for poliomyelitis cases.

He pointed out that around 52.72 lakh children of less than five years age are targeted for administration of polio drops in the State, as part of the drive to sustain polio eradication from the country and as a result there has been not a single case of polio reported in the country since 2011.

The Governor appealed to all mothers to take their children below the age of 5 years to the nearest police vaccination centre to administer polio drops, even if they have been vaccinated earlier.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor, A Md Imtiaz, Collector, Krishna district, Dr Devi, State Immunization Officer, other officers and staff members were present on the occasion.