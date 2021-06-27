Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan stresses on need for holistic education

Vijayawada: State Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said on Saturday that holistic education helps children in early stages of life and felt children these days are facing lot of stress and anxiety due to present day of environment. Governor Harichandan participated as chief guest at the an international education conference on the theme of 'Holistic Education for Excellence in Life' organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya.

Delivering the inaugural address at the two-day conference held in virtual mode, the Governor said holistic development through education from the early stage of a child's life has become more important today especially in the midst of crisis that we are facing. He said that as predicted by learned thinkers and philosophers, the world that would emerge from the ruins of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic would be a completely different world, quite unlike the world we have seen or experienced before.

Through holistic development children will be equipped with intellectual, mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual capabilities to face the demands and challenges of everyday life and real-world education helps every child find his or her unique place in the world in alignment with their innate values, said Harichandan.

The present situation is leading to higher levels of stress, anxiety and uncertainty among the children as they are living in constrained environments and the parents are worried about their future, said the Governor. He further elaborated that our personal, professional, and social lives will go through a metamorphosis, and perhaps a new set of social norms will be in place to guide and help us through the emerging paradigm shift.

Anasuiya Uikey, Governor of Chhattisgarh, Brahma Kumari Rajyogini Sheilu, national coordinator of Raja Yoga Education and Research Foundation, Dr B K Mruthyunjaya, executive secretary, Brahma Kumaris Shantivan, Charles Hogg, national coordinator, Brahma Kumaris Australia, also participated in the conference.