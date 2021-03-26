Top
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan pats Gautam Sawang for bagging Best DGP Award

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan congratulated Director General of Police Gautam Sawang who called on him at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday for the bagging Best DGP SKOCH Award, He was presented the award in terms of outstanding performance in policing and public safety and for undertaking technical reforms in the State's police force.

The Governor also congratulated the DGP and his team for winning the prestigious FICCI Best State Award for Smart Innovative Policing and for being adjudged as the best in the country for connecting with the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The Governor wished DGP Gautam Sawang and the department to win many more such laurels in the future.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor, G Pala Raju, DIG (Technical Services), were also present.

