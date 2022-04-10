Andhra Pradesh: Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan accepts the resignation of the ministers

Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan has accepted the resignations of Andhra Pradesh cabinet ministers. Gazette notification regarding these vacancies will be issued shortly. It is learned that 24 ministers resigned on April 7 in the wake of the reshuffle of the AP cabinet. has accepted the resignations of Andhra Pradesh cabinet ministers. Gazette notification regarding these vacancies will be issued shortly. It is learned that 24 ministers resigned on April 7 in the wake of the reshuffle of the AP cabinet.

Meanwhile, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy ended his meeting with Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He later told the media that the cabinet list is finalised and will send the list of ministers to the Raj Bhavan at 7 pm. For the first time, 56 per cent of CM Jagan's cabinet members are from the weaker sections. Information that this time the decision was made to further increase the percentage of the weaker sections.

On the other hand, MLA Botsa Satyanarayana made interesting remarks on the cabinet reshuffle. He said the final decision on the reshuffle would be taken by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Botsa Satyanarayana clarified that there would be a cabinet composition for both the government and the party.

The venue for the swearing-in ceremony was set up in a vacant lot next to block I of the Secretariat in Velagapudi. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will administer the oath to new ministers at 11.31 am on Monday, April 11.