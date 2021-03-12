Andhra Pradesh Governor exhorts people to participate in 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

Vijayawada: On the occasion of launch of celebrations in commemoration of 75th year of India's Independence by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that every citizen should participate in the celebrations and make it great success.

The Governor said that Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav was launched on Friday, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022, coinciding with the 91st anniversary of the historic Salt Satyagraha March also known as Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930.

The Governor said that educational institutions should take part in the celebrations to mark 75th year of India's Independence with active involvement of the student community by organising exhibitions, various competitions, student rallies, workshops, cultural programmes on the theme of freedom struggle and freedom movement.

Freedom fighters and their family members should be felicitated as part of the year-long Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, said Governor Harichandan.