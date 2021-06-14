Andhra Pradesh: Govt. announces ex-gratia to covid frontline workers, collectors given responsibility

The Andhra Pradesh government has assured the frontline workers and fulfilled the ex gratia demand of junior doctors and announced exgratia to the medical staff who died in the covid duties. Rs 25 lakh to the family of the doctor who died in the line of duty was announced followed bt Rs 20 lakh to the staff nurse, Rs 15 lakh to the FSO or MSO.

The orders said the ex-gratia would be paid in addition to the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan scheme paid by the central government. Collectors were immediately empowered to ensure ex-gratia. District Collectors have been directed to look into the relevant documents and grant ex-gratia.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh have witnessed a decline in the coronavirus cases for the last month. The deaths have also seen a drastic fall from the last four days with 58 fatalities on Sunday compared to 100 per day in recent past thanks to the frontline warriors who are working relentlessly to treat the covid patients.

According to the health bulletin released on Sunday in the last 24 hours, 1,02,876 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent coronavirus tests and 6770 were diagnosed with coronavirus positive taking the total number of cases to 18,09,844.

On the other hand, 12,492 people have recovered from the dreadful virus taking the total recoveries to 17,12,262. Currently there are 85,637 active cases. As many as 2.04 people in the state have undergone corona diagnosis tests.