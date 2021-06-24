Andhra Pradesh govt. cancels SSC and Inter exams following supreme court instructions

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has announced the cancellation of Tenth and Inter examinations in Andhra Pradesh. He told a media conference on Thursday that the Supreme Court had held a hearing on the inter-examinations. He said he had brought the matter to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Minister Suresh said it would take 45 days to conduct the exams and get the results. He said that a high power committee will be set up on how to give marks. He said that a decision on marks will be taken only after the report of the high power committee. Minister Adimulapu Suresh revealed that the examinations were cancelled on the instructions of the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, the supreme court has held the hearing on the petition filed over the the examination and has put deadline to take the decision on the examinations. The supreme court fumed at the government for its attitude on the the conduction of the exams.