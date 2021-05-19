Andhra Pradesh: Govt. chief whip Srikanth Reddy fumes at Chandrababu for spreading lies on govt.

Andhra Pradesh government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said the Andhra Pradesh Assembly would convene in accordance with the Coronavirus rules. He said the government was ready to discuss any issue. He criticised Chandrababu Naidu for spreading lies shamelessly. He questioned whether the steps being taken against the containment of coronavirus were visible to Chandrababu. Srikanth Reddy asserted that Andhra Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to convene on the 20th of this month



Srikanth Reddy said that Covid Care Center has been set up in every constituency and taking measures from time to time without oxygen shortage. He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was conspiring to destabilise the government. Responding on Raghurama Krishnam Raju, he said that the former was working under Chandrababu's direction.



He said that Chandrababu who has not talked much over the arrest of TDP leaders is responding too much over arrest of Raghurama Krishnam Raju. Srikanth Reddy said that Chandrababu was also erring on the committee report constituted by the High Court.

