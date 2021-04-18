Andhra Pradesh: Govt. decides to attract investments in six other sectors

The Andhra Pradesh government, which is already focusing on the electronics sector, is planning to attract investments in six other sectors. It is a known fact that under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, the Central Government has announced Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) to encourage investment in 13 sectors. As part of this, the state government is taking special measures to attract investment from key sectors. While maintaining market-demand analysis it is developing sectoral clusters. The government, which is already developing Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) to attract investment in the electronics sector under the PLI scheme, has focused on investments in six other key sector.

In the market demand analysis conducted by L&T Infrastructure Engineering for Nakkapalli Industrial Estate, the state is expected to invest in automobile, its allied sectors, formulations, drugs, engineering, petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, aerospace, defence and integrated solar.

The L‌&T has prepared a report on how much land is needed across the country to attract new investment in these sectors and how much land is currently available for setting up industries in our state. It estimates that about 69,200 acres will be needed to set up new units in these six key sectors from 2022 to 2032, over the next ten years. Of this, the automobile sector is estimated to need 27,000 acres and the pharmaceuticals sector 17,000 acres. There are a total of 266 industrial parks in 13 districts of the state, with up to 32 SEZs operating.

APIIC, which has so far developed about one lakh acres, aims to increase it to 10 lakh in the near future. A total of 23,042 acres are currently available, including 6,221 acres in developed parks and 16,821 acres in SEZs. APIIC focuses on developing industrial clusters in line with new investments. The target is to develop a total of 12 industrial clusters in an area of ​​about 1.02 lakh acres. In the first phase, six clusters are being developed on 8,673 acres.

As part of this, it plans to develop petrochemicals and specialty chemicals in Nakkapally, engineering in Achuthapuram, bulk drugs park in Kakinada, automobile in Krishnapatnam node, solar PV cells, Donakonda aerospace and defence. Officials hope to attract investment by developing industrial clusters.