Andhra Pradesh govt. employees likely to receive salaries by August 5

Andhra Pradesh state government employees' salaries for the month of July will be delayed. Government employees are likely to receive their salaries after the 5th of this month. Also, pensioners will receive their pensions by the 8th of this month. A similar situation prevailed last month. Employees' salaries and pensions are estimated at Rs 5,500 crore including Rs. 3,200 crore pertaining to employees and Rs. 1,300 crore that of pensioners.

As Monday being a public holiday, the government is likely to raise funds through on Tuesday and Wednesday while the superiors are contemplating to pay salaries based on bank holiday and ease of funding.

Meanwhile, the state is currently locked down as the coronavirus is rampant. As a result, the state's revenue fell sharply. In addition, the state government is implementing welfare schemes on time. At the moment there is a slight delay in the payment of salaries to government employees.