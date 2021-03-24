Andhra Pradesh: Govt. extends support to Bharat Bandh on March 26

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a crucial decision to express solidarity to the Bharat Bandh on March 26. Protesting against the central government's stance, the Andhra Pradesh government has declared full support to bandh led by the All India United Kisan Morcha-led farmers and workers at the Visakhapatnam steel plant. State Information and Transport Minister Perni Nani said the state government, including the YSR Congress party supports the concerns of farmers and workers.



Nani said the government has decided to stop APS RTC buses across the state from morning to till 1 pm on the 26th of this month. He said that Chief Minister Jagan has made it clear that he is completely opposed to the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant and demanded that the problems of farmers across the country be addressed.

The minister appealed for a peaceful protest in Bandh. It is learnt that the Telugu Desam Party, Congress party and the two Communist parties have already declared their support for the Bharat Bandh. All parties in the state except the BJP and Jana Sena have expressed full support for the bandh.