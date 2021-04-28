Andhra Pradesh: Govt is taking all measures to tackle coronavirus in the state, says Alla Nani

A crucial meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet sub-committee on the tackling of coronavirus was held. Health Minister Alla Nani who addressed the media said that they had discussed about the issue of civid vaccination. The minister said the government was taking steps to contain coronavirus and directed the authorities to ensure that there was no shortage of beds and oxygen.

He said that the demand for the beds has grown significantly due to the spike in cases. Minister Alla Nani said that beds have been set up in more than 33,000 covid centers in the state. He revealed that over 62 lakh people have been vaccinated so far.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus victims are increasing rapidly day by day along with death toll. During the last 24 hours, 74,681 tests were conducted across the state and 14,669 were positively diagnosed. The state medical health department said 71 people had died of coronavirus. A total of 10,69,544 cases have been reported so far.

On the other hand, minister Alla Nani fumed at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for acting irresponsibly when the coronavirus was taking a toll on public across the state. The minister said it was not right to do politics during the crisis and fumed at Chandrababu for making false criticisms of the government.

HMTV