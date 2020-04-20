Andhra Pradesh govt issues guidelines over COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued guidelines for relaxing the lockdown restrictions on certain sectors from Monday in line with the Centre's recommendation.

The Industries and Commerce Department of the state issued a Government Order (GO) titled 'Containment, control, and prevention of COVID-19 epidemic - consolidated guidelines concerning the exceptions for lockdown,' which will allow government and private players involved in the manufacture of 25 items deemed 'essential' to resume operations.

However, they will have to follow health guidelines and social distancing norms strictly.

As per the GO, the industries, which are operational in the red zone areas and nor permitted to run. The measures such as thermal check, physical distancing, factory sanitisation and so on should be followed.

Meanwhile, as many as 44 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, taking the tally to 647 while the death toll stood at 18.