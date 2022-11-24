Andhra Pradesh govt. promotes 20 Addl. SPs as non-cadre SPs

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has promoted 20 additional SPs as SPs in the state. Recently, the government approved a panel promoting 20 police officers as non-cadre IPS.



Principal Secretary, Home Department, Harish Kumar Gupta, issued an order on Wednesday giving postings to them as non-cadre SPs and transferring another SP.



The 20 Additional SPs transferred as non-cadre SPs are B. Lakshminarayana SP(Intelligence), KM Maheshwararaju SP(Special Enforcement Bureau), Palnadu District, A. Suresh Babu.. SP(Vigilance-Enforcement), K. Srinivasa Rao.. DCP(Traffic), Vijayawada, K. Sridhar, SP(SIB), K. Thirumaleshwara Reddy.. SP(Vigilance-Enforcement), M. Satthibabu.. DCP, Vijayawada, MV Madhavareddy.. SP(Vigilance-Enforcement), J. Ramamohan Rao.. Joint Director, ACB, N. Sridevi Rao.. SP(Intelligence), E. Ashok Kumar.. SP(Intelligence ), A. Ramadevi.. Joint Director, ACB KGV Sarita SP, CID, K. Ananda Reddy.. DCP, Visakhapatnam, K. Chakraborty SP, RSASTF, Tirupati, K. Iswara Rao ADC, Governor, K. Chaudeshwari SRP, Guntakal, E. Supraja Joint Director, ACB, KV Srinivasa Rao SP, Intelligence, K. Lavanya Lakshmi SP , TRANSCO, M. Sundara Rao, SP Intelligence.