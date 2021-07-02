Andhra Pradesh: Govt. releases financial assistance to Kathi Mahesh for his treatment

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday has released a huge financial assistance of Rs 17 lakh for the treatment of actor and film analyst Kathi Mahesh, who is being treated at the Chennai Apollo Hospital for serious injuries in a road accident. A letter to this effect has been officially released from the CM's camp office. The cash was provided by the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund.

Recently, Mahesh met with an accident on the Chennai-Nellore main road. His head, nose and eyes were severely injured as he had not worn seat belt. Kathi Mahesh was rushed to a hospital in Nellore for treatment. He was shifted to Chennai Apollo for better treatment as his condition was serious. Kathi Mahesh is treated there for a week.

However, various news related to his health condition are being spread on social media and raised cried funding. However, his friends said that so far only the family has borne all the expenses of Mahesh. Meanwhile, CM Jagan officially announced huge financial assistance.

Mahesh is said to be currently recovering and expected to be shifted from the ICU to the general ward on Monday.