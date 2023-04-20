Andhra Pradesh govt. responds to news on Covid deaths, says no truth in it

The Covid-19 cases are gradually increasing across the country with 12591 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was recorded at 4.4 percent. Meanwhile, the government of Andhra Pradesh was alerted to this process and took strict measures. However, Chief Secretary of the Medical Health Department MT Krishna Babu responded to the news that three Covid deaths have occurred in AP. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he clarified that Corona was not the cause of the three deaths recorded in Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.



He said that doctors confirmed that two of the deaths were due to viral pneumonia and one due to pancreatitis. It was revealed on this occasion that there are no corona deaths in AP and the number of corona tests has been increased to 5 thousand. He informed that 17,000 fever victims identified in the fever survey across the state have been tested and all preventive measures are being taken against Corona.



He said that the positivity rate in AP last week was only 2.12 percent and Corona was completely under control. He revealed that the current variant of Corona is spreading rapidly and reviewed the matters identified in the Covid Mock Drill conducted for two days. He said that people should not get unnecessarily scared about the new variant and advised people with chronic diseases to take appropriate precautions.