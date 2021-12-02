Andhra Pradesh Govt to act tough on benefit shows

Amaravati: The state government is keen on regulating the film industry including implementation of online ticketing system for movies and ban on benefit shows.

As part of the new directives of state government, officials on Thursday seized a theatre at Mylavaram in Krishna district on charges of running a benefit show for a newly-released movie. The state government is said to be planning to act tough against those violating the guidelines issued by it.

However, cine goers are happy as the government successfully prevented sale of movie tickets at higher prices during the first week of release. It may be noted that the movie tickets used to be sold at higher price during the first week of release of a big budget films earlier. The film producers, distributors and exhibitors appealed to the state government to reconsider its decision on admission rates stating that the present ticket prices are not viable for running the theatres.

The state government issued Go No 35 in April 2021 specifying ticket prices in municipal corporation limits, municipalities and nagar panchayat limits . However, the theatre managements are continuing with existing ticket prices despite the guidelines.

According to official sources, the government will not take back its decision on ticket prices and there is no question of reconsideration of ticket prices despite of the appeals of film industry. The sources said that though 70 per cent of revenue of film industry comes from Andhra Pradesh, the state government is not getting proportionate revenue as the producers are not preferring to shoot films in Andhra region.

Meanwhile, several film personalities are said to have expressed their resentment over the stand of the state government to ban benefit shows and curtailing ticket prices.

But, moviegoers are happy as they are saved from paying excess money for movie tickets even during first week of release of big budget flicks.