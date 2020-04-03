Andhra Pradesh govt to distribute cash relief of Rs. 1000 to poor From April 4

With the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in Andhra Pradesh creating problems among the daily wage workers and poor across the country, the government of Andhra Pradesh, headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already decided to provide financial assistance of Rs. 1000 to the poor and daily age workers as they could not come out for works. Earlier, the government has distributed the rice and dal to the poor three days back and now it is the time for the government to distribute the cash relief as it is the beginning of the month.

Meanwhile, if the reports are to be believed from reliable sources, the government is likely to distribute the financial assistance money of Rs. 1000 to the poor and daily wage workers from Saturday, April 4 through the Village volunteers. It is also noted that the volunteers would take the photograph of the family after receiving the money.

While the coronavirus positive cases have increased to 149 on Thursday. The government has decided to set up three more testing centres each in Kadapa, Guntur and Visakhapatnam, which will begin its operations from Saturday.