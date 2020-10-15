The coronavirus pandemic continues in the country still reporting the new cases. Although the number of cases has dropped compared to the past, fears of a virus are still rife. It is known that students have suffered a lot due to lockdown and despite the central government's permission to open schools as part of Unlock 5.0, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has decided to reopen the schools from November 2. Meanwhile, the education officials are also working to prepare an academic calender for the current academic year.

It is likely that YS Jagan government would make changes in the syllabus accordingly as the working days are reduced by almost five months. The Department of Education is working hard to cut short the syllabus. At the same time, the government is planning to reduce the festive holidays for students and also impose a limit on teachers' leave. Government and education officials have drawn up a plan to have six working days a week. As part of Sankranti holidays, usually it would be 13 days off however this time it was decided to give only three days. On the other hand, tenth class exams are scheduled to be held in the month of April 2020.

In this context, teachers should make use of only two and a half days of casual leave per month. The state government has also decided to reduce the syllabus in the wake of NCERT reducing the syllabus. If this is the case, then the director of the education department, China veerabhadrudu has issued instructions that the caste and religion details should no longer be in the school attendance list. The teachers were instructed to write the students' names with the same colour ink.