Andhra Pradesh govt. writes to KRMB over allocation of Krishna river water

The Andhra Pradesh government has erred against the Telangana state's attitude towards the distribution of Krishna river waters. The Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Department has written a letter to KRMB on the matter. The AP government said in a letter that the Krishna tribunal had already made water allocations to the two states. The government said the project-wise water allocation was still pending before the tribunal.



The Andhra Pradesh government has said that the 50:50 formula proposed by Telangana is not reasonable. It said that AP has to be allocated with 70 percent of water any 30 percent to Telangana. The government has opined that water allocations should be made on this basis for this year as well.



Against this backdrop, the AP government has asked the KRMB to direct the Telangana government not to use water from the Krishna river.



Meanwhile, the KRMB meeting was adjourned. The meeting was scheduled to take place on the 27th of this month but was postponed to September 1. To this extent information was sent to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The meeting will be held on September 1 at 11 a.m. in Jala Soudha. The KRMB has already prepared agenda with 14 items to be discussed at the meeting.



The Telangana government wrote another letter to KRMB on Monday and asked that only 20 percent of the water used for drinking be counted as per the directions of the Bachawat tribunal.