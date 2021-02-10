Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election Phase-1 Result: YSRCP bagged 82% seats, claim party leaders

Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat Election Phase-1 Result: Andhra Pradesh State government Advisor and YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday claimed the YSRCP-backed candidates bagged 82 per cent seats in the first phase of panchayat elections and the same trend will continue in the remaining phases as the results are a reflection of support to the welfare schemes being implemented by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.



Addressing a press conference here, Sajjala slammed TDP leaders for distorting the facts utilising a section of media to confuse the public and try to influence them even as the overwhelming results are in favour of YSRCP.

The gimmicks will not work as people clearly understand the contrast, as they now see the welfare benefits reaching their doorsteps. At least now TDP should be working on people's issues, he said.

It's quixotic on part of TDP to go into celebrations with the tiny number of seats it gained and its friendly media trying hard to mislead with hyperbolic expressions and distortions.

He countered TDP's remarks on YSRCP and said it is the other way round going by the yawning gap between the number of seats and the near sweep in Tekkali and other such constituencies speaking of the slump for TDP.

Sajjala stated that the party withstood the biased nature of the State Election Commissioner, who indeed went overboard in the name of constitutional powers by harassing the officers with their service records, court cases, and acted more as a politician.

Meanwhile, speaking at a separate press conference, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana reiterated that the YSRCP backed candidates had swept the first phase of panchayat elections winning 82 per cent of the seats.

He dared Chandrababu Naidu to list out how their party has secured 38 per cent seats. The Minister said that YSRCP supporters had won 2,637 out of 3,244 panchayats in first phase elections, followed by TDP with 508 and 99 seats going to independents. He stated that the public had reduced TDP to less than 15 per cent.

He slammed Naidu for distorting the facts and stated that he was unable to digest the defeat and was fudging the numbers as a cover up. He said that people trusted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, who took public welfare to the next level by implementing various welfare schemes benefiting the downtrodden.

Giving the district-wise breakup, he said in Srikakulam of the total 321 seats, YSRCP supporters bagged 264, TDP got 53 and others won 4. In Visakhapatnam, out of 344, 269 went to YSRCP, 55 to TDP and 20 others.

In East Godavari, out of 362 seats, YSRCP secured 311 seats, TDP (44) and others 7. In West Godavari, out of 239 seats, YSRCP won 170, TDP (34) and others (35).

Out of 225 seats in Krishna, YSRCP secured 185, TDP (37) and others 3. In Guntu, out of 337 seats, YSRCP bagged 264, TDP 62 and others 11. In Prakasam, out of 227 seats, YSRCP won 186 seats, TDO 35 and others 6.

Out Of 164 seats in Nellore, YSRCp secured 133 seats, TDP 28 and others 3. The YSRCP secured 179 out of 206 seats in Kadapa, while the TDP won 23 seats and others 4. Out of total 193 seats in Kurnool, the YSRCP won 159 and the TDP 34. The Minister said the YSRCP secured 146 out of 169 in Anantapur district, while the TDP won 21 seats and others 2. In Chittoor, out of total 457 seats, the YSRCP won 371 seats, TDP 82 and others 4.