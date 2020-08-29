Andhra Pradesh: Groom flees minutes after marriage in Anantapur

In a shocking incident, a groom disappeared from the wedding hall minutes after marrying a woman here at Talupula mandal of Kadiri revenue division in Anantapur district on Friday.

Getting into details, the man, native of Obulareddypalli got married to his sister's daughter on Friday morning after the girl's relatives promised the groom to offer three tolas of gold at the time of marriage. However, the girl relatives failed to provide the gold during the marriage which fumed the bridegroom who left the place.

He later dialled 100 and told the police that he was forced to marry her sister's daughter.

The police counselled both parties and identified that the girl was a minor. The police counselled the girl's relatives and questioned as to how the girl can stay with the man who demanded gold and fled away after marriage.

The girl is said to have lost her parents a few years ago and the relatives took her responsibility and held the marriage.