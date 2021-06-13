Andhra Pradesh: GVMC seizes encroached lands in Visakhapatnam, TDP cries foul

Visakhapatnam authorities are once again held the special drive to seize the illegally acquired lands and found that Urban land Ceiling (ULC) lands in Gajuwaka have encroached. Revenue officials confirmed that these lands were under the control of former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao. The occupied lands in Tunglam and Kapu Jaggarajupeta areas are being identified and demolished. Five of the 42 types of land in Survey No. 29/1 were found and barricades were removed. Also, 49.4 acres were seized as part of the Special Drive.

Against this backdrop, the GVMC acquired 12.5 acres in Tungalam and 5 acres in Jaggarajupet. Revenue and GVMC personnel are demolishing the encroachments by deploying huge police forces. The value of land seized by the government has been confirmed at Rs 791 crore. However, the controversy over the TDP leader's outrage over the past few days is well known and the demolition of a building belonging to Palla Srinivasa Rao in April sparked outrage across the state at the time.

The GVMC officials in April demolished a multi-storey building belonging to Palla Srinivasa Rao overnight. A building belonging to Palla in the old Gajuwaka Center was demolished as the complex was being run without permission. Palla got into an argument with the authorities over how to demolish the building overnight without giving notices. GVMC officials said they have given notices.