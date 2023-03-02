Andhra Pradesh: Hall tickets for physical tests for constable posts released

It is known that the preliminary examination was conducted on January 22 to fill 6,100 police constable posts in the state of Andhra Pradesh and the results were released on February 5. Around 95,209 candidates qualified for the next stage including 77,876 males and 17,332 females qualified in the preliminary examination.

The Physical Measurement Test/Physical Efficiency Test will be conducted for all of them from March 13 and the hall tickets for physical tests were released on March 1.

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can download the hall tickets from the official website by entering the registration number, phone number, date of birth details. The hall tickets will be available on the website till 3 PM on 10th March.

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board has informed that the candidates who qualify in the physical ability test will be selected for Main examination in the last week of April.