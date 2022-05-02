Andhra Pradesh: Head of a family dies in road accident in Anantapur district

In a tragic incident, the head of the household died in a road accident while distributing the wedding cards of his daughter in Anantapur district.



Going into the details, Padmanabhareddy (55) from Nallagutlapalli, OD Cheruvu mandal is going to his hometown on a Scooty distributing wedding magazines.



On the Kadiri - Hindupuram road, at the Nallagutlapalli road turn, the car came fast from behind and collided and dragged the motorist by ten metres. Padmanabhareddy sustained serious head injuries in the accident while locals rushed Kadiri to the government hospital in the car that caused the accident.



However, doctors have already confirmed that he is dead due toe severe bleeding. Police are investigating the case registration. The wife and relatives' mourned over the death of the head of the family.