Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rain lashes Vijayawada city, disrupts traffic
In the wake of the IMD warning that there is a possibility of widespread rains across the state, heavy rainfall is being recorded across Vijayawada as well as the erstwhile Krishna district leaving people in difficulties.
Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department said that under the influence of surface circulation from West Vidarbha to Karnataka, light rains are likely in many parts of the state and there is a chance of heavy rains in some places.
Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department said that under the influence of surface circulation from West Vidarbha to Karnataka, light rains are likely in many parts of the state and there is a chance of heavy rains in some places.
The Disaster Management Agency has informed that there is a possibility of rain with thunder in many places on Tuesday and advised people to be alert. Heavy rains are likely in Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitamaraju, Kakinada, Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Sri Satya sai and Anantapur districts respectively.