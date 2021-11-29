Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rains lash Nellore district causing floods to Somasila project

Nellore district has been receiving heavy rains for the last three days due to low pressure and huge floods occurred in Somasila reservoirs. Amid heavy rains in Kadapa, Chittoor, and Anantapur districts, tributaries and streams in the upper reaches of Somasila reservoir are overflowing.

With this, a flood of 96,000 cusecs is reaching Somasila. The project is discharging 1.16 lakh cusecs of water into the Penna River. The current water storage in Somasila Reservoir is 68 TMC.

On the other hand, Naidupet in the Nellore district seems to be in turmoil due to the overflowing of the Swarnamukhi River. The bridge in Naidupet is flooded due to heavy rains in the upper reaches of Chittoor district and farms were submerged in several villages in the Pellakur mandal.

Meanwhile, the Atmakur mandal is trapped in the watershed. People are in critical condition as the houses were submerged. The low-lying areas in Gudur town were inundated.